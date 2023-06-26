Ancient Roman obscene drawings dating back 2000 years found in eastern Spain: of exceptional historical significance

In eastern Spain, petroglyphs depicting horns of plenty, a face, and a phallus were found on the ruins of the ancient Roman fort of Tossal de la Cala on the coast of Benidorm. The fort was built around 77 BC and was used as a fortification for the troops of the commander and statesman Quintus Sertorius.

The fort was also used to observe and defend the territory during the Sertorian Wars, a civil war waged by rebels against the Roman government.

In the 1940s, the site was discovered by Father Ignacio Maria Bilda, and then researched by Professor M. Tarradell in 1965.

The carving on the stone was probably made about 2000 years ago by one of the inhabitants of the fort. The drawing measures approximately 57 by 42 centimeters. According to Jesús Moratalla, associate professor of archaeology at the University of Alicante and head of the excavations, the drawing is incomplete, because the upper right quadrant of the stone is missing. According to Moratalla, the relief is of great historical importance.

