Two ancient monasteries of 6-7 AD were discovered on the territory of Eritrea

Archaeologists have excavated churches from the 6th-7th centuries AD, when North-East Africa and South Arabia were under the rule of the Aksum kingdom

Archaeological research in the port of Adulis revealed two churches that were built after the kingdom converted to Christianity, around the 4th century AD.

One of them is a huge cathedral with the remains of a baptistery, and the other is smaller, surrounded by columns that supported a domed roof.

Scientists have concluded that the first cathedral was built between 400 and 535 AD, and the domed church was built approximately between 480 and 625 AD. Both structures are considered to be among the earliest Christian churches of the Aksum kingdom and are the oldest known outside Adulis.

