A powerful flare occurred on the Sun, disrupting radio broadcasting over several continents (video)

On March 3, a powerful (X-class) solar flare occurred on the Sun, disrupting shortwave radio transmissions over North and South America. The peak of the outbreak happened at 12:52 p.m. EST. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) reported about it.

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) captured images of this event. NASA constantly monitors the Sun and our space environment with a fleet of spacecraft that study everything from the Sun's activity to the solar atmosphere to particles and magnetic fields in space around the Earth.

Solar flares are powerful outbursts of energy. Solar flares and solar eruptions can affect high-frequency (HF) radio communications, electrical grids and navigation signals and pose a danger to spacecraft and astronauts.

This outbreak is classified as X2.1. Class X indicates the most intense flashes, and the number gives more information about their strength.

