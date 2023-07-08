The site of the largest naval battle was found in Sicily: vivid evidence of the bloody war between Rome and Carthage (photo)

Employees of the non-profit research organisation RPM Nautical Foundation, together with the Sicilian authorities, conducted research on the site of a naval battle in the Mediterranean. They have been studying this area of the Mediterranean for sixteen years.

Underwater archaeologists have recovered many very rare artefacts from the bottom. The area explored covers 270 square kilometres, with the main battle zone covering 12 square kilometres.

Among the new finds are two bronze rams. In ancient times, these weapons were extremely important for warships, as they could sink enemies with greater efficiency than stone balls. Thus, a total of 25 battering rams were found in the area of the Battle of the Egatian Islands (241 BC). It is worth noting that before the RPM Nautical Foundation project, only two surviving rams from ancient times were known, so these maritime finds are among the rarest artefacts that have come down to us from ancient Mediterranean culture.

In addition, archaeologists found dozens of lead sling balls, several bronze helmets and tips, as well as Roman and Greek coins.

A merchant ship was also discovered in the area, which sank and was carrying amphorae made in Lusitania (modern Portugal) and Betica (Spain) in the first half of the fourth century AD.

