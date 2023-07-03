The National Administration of Cultural Heritage in Beijing has released data on the latest archaeological discoveries of the Shang Dynasty (1600-1100 BC). Particular attention was drawn to the achievements at the site of Zhaigou, located on the Jinshan Plateau in Shaanxi Province, which turned out to be the largest and richest in artifacts among all known Shang Dynasty sites.

Zhaigou, located in Zhaigou Village, Yulin City, is the only site of its kind in northern China. A large area of rammed earth structures, large tombs, burial grounds, pottery kilns, and other artifacts were found here, scattered across 11 neighboring hills.

One of the most important discoveries was the discovery of the remains of a chariot and a horse from the late Shang Dynasty. This is significant evidence for studying the emergence of chariots in China and the development of chariot burial customs.

Nine groups of high-ranking noble tombs have been discovered, including three groups of large tombs in the shape of the Chinese character "Jia". Zhaigou was the largest, most widespread, and highest cemetery of the late Shang Dynasty on the Jinshan Plateau.

Artifacts found at the site include: numerous bronze chariots, jade jewelry, bone tools, lacquerware, and oracle bones. They testify to the economic and cultural development of the loess hills region during the Shang dynasty and the dynasty's influence on the area.

The discovery of the central settlement and large tombs at Zhaigou has provided a clear archaeological context for the collections of bronze artifacts that have been excavated in the region in recent decades. This answers scientific questions about the relationship of these artifacts to high-ranking burials, providing an opportunity for further research in the region, CGTN reports.

It is noted that the archaeological work in Zhaigou reveals a highly developed Bronze Age Shang Dynasty civilization in northern Shaanxi that surpasses previous ideas. They play an important role in studying the political and geographical structure of local Shang states and understanding the cultural exchange and interaction between the central plains and border regions of the time.

Archaeologists are continuing their research at the Zhaigou site, hoping to find more valuable artifacts and make new discoveries that will help expand our important historical information about China's ancient Bronze Age civilization.

As a reminder, in China, archaeologists have discovered a huge area of buildings made of compacted earth, cemeteries, and bronze found ries on the Loess Plateau. The discovery dates back to about 3,200 years ago.

