A 1900-year-old military award featuring a medusa head was discovered in northern England (photo).

A Roman military award dating back to 1900 has been discovered in Vindolanda, located in northern England, as reported by the Vindolanda Trust on its Twitter account.

This military award, known as a thaler, was utilized to honor exceptional soldiers within the Roman army.

Vindolanda is a Roman fort located south of Hadrian's Wall in northern England. This archaeological site is indeed significant in Europe and consists of multiple forts that housed Roman soldiers. The fort's origins can be traced back to the third century. The remains include fort walls, a headquarters building, a commander's house, granaries, and barracks.

During excavations at Vindolanda, a silver thaler was discovered, which depicted the head of Medusa. Medusa is known as a monstrous figure in Greek mythology, with live poisonous snakes for hair. The depiction of Medusa's head on the thaler served as a protective symbol.

In addition to the thaler, archaeologists unearthed various other artifacts, including a spearhead, a copper spoon, a stamped mortarium rim, ceramics, a melon-shaped bead, an enamel bow brooch, and a copper alloy scabbard cover.

