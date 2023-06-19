The headquarters of a division of the Central Military District (CMD) in Yelan, located in the Urals region of russia, has suffered a fire incident. The exact details of the incident are currently unknown, but according to Russian media reports, there is a possibility that soldiers may be trapped under the rubble.

"On the night of June 19, a fire broke out at the headquarters of the Central Military District in Yelan. The fire started in the evening of June 18, and efforts are underway to dismantle the rubble," as reported by ura.ru.

According to the newspaper, the command of the Central Military District has arrived at the scene of the incident in Yelani. The cause of the fire remains unknown, and the press service of the Central Military District has not provided any comments regarding the incident.

It is worth noting that although Yelan has its own fire department, additional assistance was dispatched from the Kamyshlov fire department to help extinguish the fire. It was discovered that the military fire department lacked personal respiratory protection equipment, which is necessary for entering a burning building.

As a reminder, on June 18, a fire broke out in a hospital under construction for veterans in the Bryansk region of russia. The possibility of sabotage is being considered as one of the potential causes.

