In Russia, mysterious 'bloody' rivers were noticed in the Belgorod region (photo)

In the Belgorod region, Russians noticed red rivers. It is not yet known why the water turned a bright bloody color.

Local publications write that near the village of Kozatske in the Chervonogvardiy district, residents saw that the water in the rivers turned red. They stated that there was also an unpleasant chemical smell coming from the rivers.

Local authorities announced an investigation into the incident. Previously, an unknown liquid was poured into the river, and it got into the gutter, "however, its movement was localized."

The district administration contacted the law enforcement officers and informed the environmental service about what was happening.

"The sampling of soil and liquid has been carried out. We will inform you about the results," the officials said in a statement. They assured that the population "is out of danger".

Earlier, Russian media showed a "bloody river" flowing in the Segez district of Karelia. According to local residents, the trout farm dumps fish waste there. Water turns red during slaughter.

They have been complaining about river pollution since 2016. This year, the smell of dead fish also started to bring bears and a nearby village. Representatives of the Ministry of Natural Resources of Karelia went to the place and recorded the discharge of untreated water in the protective strip of the Segez reservoir. According to their data, the trout farm "Segozerske" arbitrarily occupied a forest plot, and the trees have already been damaged. The materials are planned to be handed over to the police. The fishing enterprise stated that the sewage treatment facilities are working properly and are being modernized.

Previously, the planned burning of dry grass turned into a large-scale fire in the Buryat village of Solontsi in Russia. It is curious that firefighters are involved in this incident.

