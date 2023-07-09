The eighth edition of the cow dung throwing festival was held in the Perm region of Russia. This event has already become a tradition for Russians.

The organizers of the event organized costume dances and scooter competitions for the audience.

According to Russian media, participants threw cow "cakes" with their bare hands and took pictures with them. The winner threw the excrement 57 meters.

Competitors usually throw cow excrement at a distance. The winner is the one who throws the dried shit as far as possible.

The villagers collect the "shells" in the spring, after which they are dried and stored until the tournament begins.

Participants say that these "shells" are practically odorless and leave no marks on clothing.

"You can try it and nothing will happen to you. It's like cement, it's strong, it doesn't even stink. Everyone has fun, and no bowling alley is needed," shared his impressions one of the participants.

