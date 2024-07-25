An Mi-28 helicopter crashed in the Zhizdrinsky district of the Kaluga region of Russia. The crew of the aircraft was killed.

Daily video

The governor of the Kaluga region, Vladislav Shapsha, posted a short message on his Telegram channel about the crash. He only noted that emergency services are working at the crash site.

You may be interested: "To the Mi-8 crew, eternal flight": the occupiers have destroyed their own fighter jet again

"An MI-28 helicopter crashed in the Zhyzdryn district. An operational group and rescuers are working at the crash site," Vladyslav Shapsha wrote. He did not give any other details or specify what happened to the crew and pilots of the helicopter.

Propagandists from the Russian TASS news agency wrote that the helicopter was performing a scheduled flight.

TASS on the helicopter crash. Source: Screenshot

"The Mi-28 helicopter crashed in a deserted area in the Kaluga region, there are no destructions on the ground, the Russian Defense Ministry said. The preliminary cause of the Mi-28 crash is a technical malfunction. A commission of the Russian Aerospace Forces is working at the crash site, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

For reference: The Mi-8 (product "80", NATO codification: Hip) is a Soviet and later Russian multi-purpose helicopter developed by the Mil Design Bureau in the early 1960s.

Mi-8 helicopter. Source: TASS

It is the world's most mass-produced twin-engine helicopter. The Mi-8 has been widely used as both a military and civilian helicopter in many countries around the world.

As a reminder, on April 17, 2024, an Mi-8 helicopter was burned down by unknown persons in Samara, Russia. The incident occurred on April 17, 2024, at the Kryazh airfield.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!