DOXA journalists shared a video clip from Kazan, Republic of Tatarstan, where schoolchildren were forced to raise their right hands to the sky, similar to the Nazi salute "Sieg Heil" ("Hail victory!') to the song "Я русский" ("I am Russian") by the pro-Kremlin artist Shaman.

Reportedly, this event was dedicated to the so-called "Defender of the Fatherland Day" on February 23. At the same time, children of other nationalities who did not want to recognize themselves as "Russian" received a response from the organizer of this event, who advised them to emigrate from the country.

She argued that "it's not about nationality, it's about citizenship," and she hoped that everyone here was a citizen of the Russian Federation.

"What, we don't have enough patriots sitting here, it turns out? Raise your hands up. I'm Russian! The push should be to the sky. To NATO!" she urged.

