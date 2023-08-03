Wild boars have begun to "attack" tourists on the beach on the southern coast of the Mediterranean Sea in Spain. They rummage through vacationers' belongings and steal their food.

According to the Mirror, six animals ran to the beach, ignored the tourists and began to scurry among the vacationers' belongings and look for something.

Video of the day

Some of the vacationers were frightened and ran away when they saw wild animals, while others watched their behavior.

The publication writes that once a wild boar bit a woman sunbathing on the sand. She suffered minor injuries and was released after being examined by doctors and prescribed antibiotics.

Local authorities say that the animals are probably escaping from the natural park to the recreation area. However, it is unclear why they started approaching people.

According to the Mirror, wild boars have become commonplace in many cities as urban development encroaches on their natural habitat.

