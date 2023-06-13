Dolphins wash ashore en masse on the occupied coast of the Sea of Azov (photo)

A message posted on Telegram by Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, reports a massive death of fish and dolphins in the Sea of Azov. This fact may indicate a problem of unsanitary conditions in the city itself.

According to Andriushchenko, this situation is possible due to the abnormal heat wave that occurs in July. Thus, given the temperature and the season, it can be assumed that the disease is present in the waters of the Azov Sea.

"The epidemic has become a reality, not just a threat... For Mariupol residents, the sea is one of the few places where they can maintain hygiene, so the threat is no longer just a warning," Andriushchenko wrote.

Earlier, the President's Office said that the explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant poses a threat to the water supply of residents of Kherson region and occupied Crimea, and may also negatively affect the condition of the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant.

