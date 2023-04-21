A Ukrainian dressed as a woman was detained on the Odesa border: he was trying to travel abroad (photo)

To escape abroad and avoid mobilization, men resort to various methods, including disguising themselves as women. Another "transvestite" was caught at the border in the Odesa region.

According to the Southern Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, near the border with Moldova, border guards of the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi detachment saw a man dressed in women's clothes, wearing dark glasses and a headscarf. He also wore a wig to escape abroad.

However, such an extravagant outfit did not help the man pass himself off as a woman. "Women's accessories did not help him, although if he shaved..." the border guards joked.

It is noted that while checking the documents and grounds for traveling on the transit section of the Odesa-Reni highway, border guards found out that the person who wanted to go to Moldova was a man "who, fearing conscription, resorted to disguise."

"The 35-year-old Ukrainian explained that before the full-scale invasion began, he had been abroad to earn money. However, on Easter he decided to come home to Odesa, hoping that he would be able to return abroad without hindrance by quickly "changing his gender," the Border Guard Service commented on the incident.

The offender has now been brought to administrative responsibility under Part 1 of Art. 204-1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses "Illegal crossing or attempt to illegally cross the state border of Ukraine".

The experimenter was handed a summons from representatives of the territorial recruitment center.

The border guards also told the story of two men aged 20 and 21 who tried to cross the border using other people's birth certificates. They were exposed by border guards of the Mukachevo Detachment on the border with Hungary.

At the Luzhanka checkpoint, the offenders, accompanied by a 52-year-old resident of the village of Korolevo, showed border guards powers of attorney from their parents for their children aged 13 and 15. Their surnames were indicated in the presented birth certificates.

"The border control inspector exposed the scammers immediately. Now the young men who pretended to be children will face administrative liability, and the persons who assisted them in illegal border crossing face criminal liability for organizing the illegal movement of persons across the border," the Border Guard Service added.

As a reminder, in January 2023, border guards detained three men who were trying to illegally cross the border with Romania. One of them was wearing women's clothes and even painted his nails bright red.

