A valuable old suitcase with unexpected contents was found in a landfill in Poland (photo)

In Warsaw, a suitcase was found among the garbage, which turned out to be a real treasure of history. This unexpected find contains letters from the 1940s that have become a valuable testament to the past.

As the Warsaw Uprising Museum reported on its Facebook page, the suitcase, which was accidentally found among the garbage, contained important historical documents. The museum has identified the suitcase as part of their exhibition, which tells the story of the 1944 Warsaw Uprising.

It is known that the suitcase belonged to a resident of occupied Warsaw named Katarzyna Boyarska. During the uprising in August 1944, she used this luggage to store her personal belongings, including valuable letters dating back to 1943 and 1944.

The museum urged citizens to be more careful about old things before getting rid of them. It is noted that some items that seem unimportant can be of great value to museum collections.

