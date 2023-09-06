Strange ''eerie golden egg'' found on the seabed off Alaska (photo)

Scientists have discovered a mysterious object at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean that they named the "eerie golden egg". Using remote-controlled equipment, the oceanographers extracted a sample from a golden shell that turned out to be similar to silk.

Scientists have collected samples for further analysis, but the true identity and origin of the object remain unknown, The Economic Times reports.

Read also: More than 4 metres long: hunters catch a giant alligator in Mississippi (photo)

Video of the day

It is noted that the object was located near an underwater volcano at a depth of 3.1 kilometres.

The mysterious object had a hole in it, prompting one of the researchers to say that "something was trying to get in or out".

The publication writes that the samples were carefully collected in test tubes and sent to the laboratory for analysis.

Scientists believe that it is most likely a shiny eggshell or the remains of some kind of sponge, but they do not yet have a definitive answer. Identification of the mysterious ball requires closer inspection.

As a reminder, a rare shark that reaches sexual maturity at 134 years old was spotted in the Caribbean Sea.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!