Unusual round dunes were discovered on Mars (photo)

The University of Arizona has published an image of unusually rounded dunes on the surface of Mars, taken by the MRO orbiter. The slopes of the dunes are steep and pointing south, indicating the direction of the wind, but their round shape indicates the variability of air flows.

Just like on Earth, Mars has a change of seasons. Winter is now ending on the planet in the northern hemisphere, which is being monitored from orbit by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO). While observing the melting of frost on the planet's surface, the HiRise high-resolution camera captured images of almost perfectly round spots.

These are sand dunes that are being moved by Martian winds. Their slopes are tilted to the south, but the roundness of the dunes indicates that the air flows on Mars are changing. The image of the dunes was obtained by the MRO at an altitude of about 300km above the planet's surface.

Earlier, NASA showed a picture of mysterious deposits in craters on Mars, which was taken by the HiRise instrument of the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter spacecraft. NASA also showed a photo of sunlight on Mars breaking through the clouds.

