Thick smoke on the Kerch bridge: the occupiers claimed an attack with missiles (photos)

The occupiers report an "attempted attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Crimean Bridge", and post footage of smoke on the Internet. According to Kremlin propagandists, "the Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted to attack the Crimean bridge", explosions are heard, and air defence systems are reported to be operating.

This was reported by the so-called "head" of the occupied Crimea Sergey Aksenov, Mash, Meduza, and social media.

Traffic on the bridge in both directions has been stopped.

Local channels are posting videos of smoke in the area of the Crimean Bridge. It is not known whether it was damaged.

Aksyonov later said that Russian air defence had shot down two missiles and that the bridge was "not damaged".

The Russian Ministry of Defence claimed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked with S-200 missiles, but they were shot down, and the smoke was allegedly a Russian "smoke screen".

