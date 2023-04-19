A former Rockefeller estate was sold on a Caribbean island for a record sum

An estate owned by billionaire David Rockefeller and Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich was sold on the Caribbean island of St. Barthelemy. The property sold for a record $136 million, despite the fact that it had been uninhabited for several years and partially destroyed by hurricanes.

As reported by the WSJ, the estate with an area of 52.6 hectares was bought by the owner of Aspire Commodities, Adam Sinn. Its previous owners were a couple of producers, Steve and Linda Horn. The producers used it as a vacation home until the building was damaged by hurricanes.

Video of the day

Read also: Jersey authorities froze more than $7 billion of oligarch Abramovich

It is known that in 1957 David Rockefeller purchased two plots of land in Saint Barthelemy. He built a house on one of the 27-hectare plots above Colombier Beach. This was the beginning of the transformation of a rather poor island into a place for "elite tourism". There, Rockefeller also built bungalows overlooking the ocean, tennis courts, swimming pools, and pavilions for recreation.

After Rockefeller built the estate, St. Barthélemy began to be called a "millionaires' island" because many rich people began to build houses and buy real estate there.

WSJ reminds us that the island of St. Barthelemy is under the jurisdiction of France, after the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine on St. Barthelemy, according to the French authorities, Abramovich's real estate worth about 1 billion dollars was frozen.

Earlier it became known that Abramovich tried to sell the football club "Chelsea", but the British government stopped this process.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!