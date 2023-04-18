On the front, a day before his birthday, the ex-Deputy of Barna died

People's deputy of the 8th convocation, Oleg Barna, died during hostilities at the front. It happened on April 17, a day before his birthday.

Today, April 18, he would have turned 56 years old. The media information was confirmed by the spokesman of the joint press center of the Defense Forces of the Tavri region, Oleksiy Dmytrashkivskyi.

"He died yesterday during hostilities," said Dmytrashkivskyi.

The last post on Oleg Barna's Facebook page was dated April 13. People's deputy Iryna Gerashchenko confirmed Barna's death. According to her, the ex-National Deputy died near Vugledar.

"Oleg (Barna) died in Donbas. He was a patriot and a Ukrainian. A member of our team. A good person, straight and forthright," she wrote.

What is known about Oleg Barna?

Oleg Barna was born in the village of Naghiryanka in the Ternopil region. Graduated from Ternopil National Pedagogical University named after Volodymyr Hnatyuk. He was a People's Deputy of the eighth convocation from the Petro Poroshenko Bloc.

Active participant in the Revolution of Dignity in Chortkivskyi district (Ternopil region) and in Kyiv. In July 2014, he joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a volunteer in the ATO zone.

He was a soldier of the 128th separate mountain infantry brigade, the commander of a mortar unit. In February 2022, he was appointed to the position of commander of the grenade launcher department.

