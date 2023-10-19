In the Donetsk sector, the scouts found the location of enemy equipment and passed the information to the crews of the BPAK, who used drones to send "hellish gifts" to the occupiers.

The Special Operations Forces report that three Russian tanks and other military equipment were eliminated by accurate drone drops. The video was published on the Telegram channel of the Special Operations Forces.

Read also: SSU fighters "left the occupiers without eyes": 5 newest video surveillance and electronic warfare systems destroyed (video)

"During reconnaissance operations in the Donetsk sector, operators of the 73rd Special Operations Forces Center discovered enemy equipment. The crews of the attack UAVs worked skillfully and destroyed three enemy tanks and other equipment with precise strikes," the statement said.

As a reminder, the Ukrainian military uses American long-range ATACMS missiles. In particular, they struck the airfields of Berdiansk and Luhansk, where nine Russian helicopters were destroyed.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!