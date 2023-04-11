What to pay attention to when buying eggs in order to choose a quality product

Chicken eggs are a popular product, especially before the Easter holidays. However, not all eggs that can be found in supermarkets and shops are of good quality. To avoid buying low-quality eggs, you should pay attention to several aspects.

First, pay attention to the shelf life of eggs. According to the storage rules, eggs can be used for up to 25 days at a temperature from 0 to +20 °C, and up to 90 days at a temperature from 0 to -2 °C, keeping their freshness. Therefore, it is worth choosing eggs with the freshest expiration date.

Secondly, pay attention to the cleanliness of the eggs. If eggs are washed, their shelf life is reduced to 12 days. So, when buying eggs on the market, in particular, you should pay attention to this aspect. If the eggs look very clean, this may indicate that they have been on the shelf for a long time and may spoil more quickly.

Thirdly, it is important to properly store eggs at home. They should not be placed next to products that have a pronounced smell, because eggs can absorb this smell and lose their pleasant taste and aroma.

Fourth, when buying eggs in a store, you should open the tray and check not only the integrity of the eggs but also their size and location. If some eggs have a different size than the rest, this may indicate that shrewd buyers may have exchanged cheap eggs for expensive ones. The thing is that in poultry farms they are placed with the sharp side down and the round edge up. If some eggs lie upside down, then, most likely, they have been replaced.

