An object that washed up off the shore of a remote beach in Western Australia has sparked interest and mystery among officials trying to figure out its origin. Police have set up security for the unknown object after it was discovered by surprised locals last weekend about 250 kilometers north of Perth.

The appearance of the object indicates its artificial origin, although it has suffered significant damage. With metal sides about 2.5 meters wide and almost 3 meters long, the object is covered with shells, while its base consists of broken pieces of metal.

On the white sandy beaches of Green Head, the object stands out like a damaged limb.

Chemical analysis of the unknown object determined its safety, but the source of its appearance has not yet been confirmed, although the Australian police urged to refrain from jumping to conclusions.

Nevertheless, Internet users began to consider various theories about the origin of the object as soon as the news hit the headlines.

Currently, the leading theory that has gained popularity is that the metal structure did not emerge from the depths of the ocean, but fell from space.

One user on Reddit noted that the cylinder is a perfect fit for the third stage body of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) of the Indian Defense Research and Development Authority.

Indeed, representatives of this research unit have already announced their own find. They emphasized that the PSLV rocket is a key tool in India's space program, and when this rocket is launched, its parts fall to Earth over remote areas of the ocean. The third stage of the rocket often falls into the ocean near Australia.

The Australian Space Agency has not yet confirmed or denied this theory. However, their latest tweet states that the object "may have come from a foreign space launch vehicle." The parallels between the object and the rockets are quite obvious, even to an unskilled person.

The Australian Space Agency recently made another launch, and given the presence of shells on this metal object, its presence in the ocean is possible for several months.

The problem of space debris resulting from rocket launches is gaining more and more attention over time as the number of satellites orbiting the Earth grows. Parts of rockets are often deliberately submerged in remote ocean regions with no plans to retrieve them.

The Australian Space Agency has stated that it is committed to achieving sustainable long-term sustainability of space activities, including the debris issue, and continues to draw international attention to it.

