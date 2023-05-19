Soap and hairspray: how to hide the arrow on nylon tights

Nylon tights are an essential attribute of a woman's wardrobe. But often we put on a beautiful dress and notice a hateful arrow on the practically new cardboard. If there is no alternative to tights or a dress, we'll show you how to save your nylons.

Hairspray

Spray the varnish 30 centimetres away from the arrow - it will stop immediately. Squeeze the material a little and spray again - the arrow will become invisible.

Read also: How to dry wet clothes quickly: 4 effective tips

Glue

If you have office glue at hand, use it to treat the damage and the edges around it. Wait for it to dry.

Nail polish

Take a clear nail polish and apply it to the damage. This will stop the arrow from moving.

Video of the day

Soap

If you don't have any of the above on hand, regular soap will do. Soap your finger and lubricate the arrow on the tights and around the edges. In addition to soap, shampoo, shower gel, and dishwashing gel will also work.

Recall that we have already written about how to easily remove chewing gum stuck to clothes.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!