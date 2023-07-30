''We're leaving tomorrow, we're not staying here!'': Russians' reaction to the drone attack in Moscow (video)

On the night of July 30, a Moscow business center was attacked by drones in Russia. The Russians also announced an "unsuccessful attack by the Kyiv regime" with 25 drones in Crimea.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, all 25 drones were neutralized in Crimea, while in the Russian capital, the drones did hit Moscow City.

Videos posted on social media show the reaction of Muscovites to the drone attack. They wonder how the air defense system "let" the drones into Moscow, while in Crimea, the air defense system destroyed all targets.

Read also: Russians claim "failed attack of the Kyiv regime" with 25 drones in Crimea

Video of the day

In one of the videos showing the explosion in Moscow, a woman's voice can be heard: "We're leaving tomorrow, we're not staying here!" In another video, a man comments: "The drone flew over Moscow City, but nooooo!".

Russians also threw a tantrum on social media: "Where's the air defense, why wasn't it shot down on approach?" Out of habit, Russians began to demand that the authorities retaliate against Kyiv and Lviv, and they want all Ukrainians killed.

As a reminder, on the night of July 30, Russian air defense "missed" several drones that attacked the Moscow City business center. Two buildings were damaged by the drones - the IQ-quarter tower, which houses several federal ministries, and Oko-2.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!