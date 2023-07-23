''We will not save Odesa. We will also destroy Kyiv and Lviv'': Russian Ministry of Defense and propagandists made cynical statements after missile attack on Ukraine (video)

On the night of July 23, the enemy launched 19 missiles of various types at Odesa. Residential buildings were destroyed, and one of the missiles hit the Transfiguration Cathedral.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense said that its militants "launched a group strike with long-range precision weapons of sea and air-based systems against the facilities where terrorist acts against the Russian Federation were being prepared using unmanned boats, as well as the place of their production in the area of Odesa."

The agency said that these facilities "were occupied by foreign mercenaries."

The Russian Defense Ministry also stated that "the information about the destruction of the Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa by high-precision weapons, which is being spread by the Kyiv regime, is not true."

Although Skabeeva published a video of the destroyed church.

Following the cynical statement by the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, Russian propagandists told Russians on TV how they plan to continue destroying Ukrainian cities.

Propagandist Olga Skabeyeva said that Russians are "happy" to watch the attacks on Ukrainian civilians.

"We are not aggressors, of course, but we are watching with pleasure how we have been delivering retaliatory strikes for the third night in a row," she said during the broadcast.

Another of Putin's jesters, Vladimir Solovyov, said that the Russian army should destroy not only Odesa, but also Lviv and Kyiv.

"We will not save Odesa, sorry. But we will rebuild it, it will be much easier," he said.

As a reminder, on the night of July 23, the enemy once again attacked Odesa region with missiles of various types . According to the Air Force Command, air defense systems shot down 9 out of 19 different types of missiles over Odesa. The enemy used 5 Oniks cruise missiles, 3 X-22 air-launched cruise missiles, 4 Kalibr sea-launched cruise missiles, 5 Iskander-K ground-launched cruise missiles, and 2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles to attack.

