Soft and juicy kebab: how to marinate meat in 15 minutes

May holidays and weekends are approaching, when Ukrainians go outdoors and cook barbecues. Many people like this dish, but you need to know how to cook it properly.

One of the most important aspects of barbecue cooking is the marinade. UAportal has prepared a recipe for a quick marinade that will allow you to start cooking meat in 15 minutes.

Traditionally, kefir, vinegar, or juice is used for the marinade. The meat is left in the solution for several hours to the whole night.

Read also: How to save salted soup

However, you can marinate meat much faster. To do this, you need a regular bag and mineral water.

Video of the day

Pour water into the bag, add the meat, and tie it tightly so that the bubbles do not come out. The package should be thoroughly crushed by hand for 10-15 minutes.

After that, you can take the meat out and put it on skewers. This marinade will produce juicy and tender kebabs.

Also, try potato pies in 5 minutes.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!