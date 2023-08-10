A man uses a drone to discover another secret of the Mona Lisa painting

Drone photos have helped solve a mystery that has caused countless disputes for many years. It was found where exactly Leonardo da Vinci painted his famous Mona Lisa.

According to the DailyStar, Italian historian Silvano Vinceti has identified the bridge in Leonardo da Vinci's famous Mona Lisa painting. According to him, the artist depicted a woman against the backdrop of the Romito di Laterina, which crosses the Arno River in the province of Arezzo.

Earlier, it was suggested that the painting depicts Ponte Buriano, which is also located near Laterina, or Ponte Bobbio in the northern Italian city of Piacenza. However, the historian refuted these versions. Using historical documents and drone imagery, he determined that it was the Etruscan-Roman Romito Bridge.

According to him, the most striking detail is the number of arches. The bridge in the painting has four arches, just like Romito's once did. Ponte Buriano has six arches and Ponte Bobbio has more than six.

The historian's conclusions were confirmed after measuring the dimensions of Romito's only remaining arch and the width between the banks.

Vinceti also found out that Leonardo da Vinci often stayed with his priest uncle in Fiesole while working on the Mona Lisa. The bridge was a link between this city, Arezzo and Florence.

