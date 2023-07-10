Man with a knife storms into a kindergarten in China and kills six people

In southern China's Guangdong province, a 25-year-old man armed with a knife broke into a kindergarten and killed six people. As Reuters reports, the attacker was detained, his motives are unknown.

According to the newspaper, the attack killed a kindergarten employee, two parents and three children, and injured another person. there is no information about his motives.

"The suspect surnamed Wu from Lianjiang has been detained, the police said, adding that an investigation is underway," the newspaper writes.

The Global Times, citing an anonymous source, reports that one of the attacker's adult victims had previously hit his child with a car and failed to pay compensation. According to media reports, the attacker sought revenge, which could have been the reason for the murder.

As a reminder, in August 2022, a similar tragedy occurred: a man with a knife killed three people and injured six others. And in 2021, a man with a knife killed two children and injured 16 others.

