Ants in the garden: how to get rid of pests with one fruit

Ants, as we know, can be real gardeners' allies, improving soil, spreading seeds and controlling pest populations. But if their number turns into an insurmountable army, plants can suffer from their activity.

This was reported by Pixel. It was noted that an ordinary banana peel, which many of us throw in the trash, can be an effective tool in the fight against these pests.

Scientists and gardeners draw our attention to this method of fighting ants. It turns out that banana peel contains sugar, which attracts ants. But at the same time, it contains enzymes that can destroy chitin, the main component of the ant's skin. So, when ants eat banana peels, they get not only delicious food, but also poison for their own bodies.

How to use banana peels for ant control

Find places where ants are active or where the number of ants is particularly high. Cut the banana peel into small pieces. Place these pieces in the vicinity of the ant activity or along the perimeter of the garden. Observe the results for a few days.

This natural method will not only help to kill ants, but will also provide nutrients to the soil. In summary, using banana peels proves to be a safe and effective solution to controlling an excessive ant population without harming the nature and ecosystem of your garden.

