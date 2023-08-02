Can I dive into the pool immediately after eating - the doctor's answer

If you're looking for ways to beat the heat, you may have heard a lot of advice that may or may not be true. One of the most common myths is that you shouldn't swim for 30 minutes after you've eaten.

However, Dr. Mike Wren of Baylor College of Medicine told ABC13 that this is just a myth. He said there is no evidence that swimming after eating can be dangerous.

"I think it's a myth that probably started a century or two ago," Wren said. The doctor says that waiting or not waiting will not change anything at all.

Ren also said that you may experience some bloating or discomfort if you jump into the pool right after eating, but nothing significant or life-threatening.

He also disproved a number of other myths about heat-related behavior:

A sunscreen with ahigher SPF works better than a sunscreen with a lower SP F - this is not true. Any SPF-50 or higher is effective, but you won't get maximum protection with any of them unless you reapply every couple of hours.

People with dark skin can get away with not wearing sunscreen - not true. Skin cancer can affect anyone, regardless of their skin tone. Therefore, it is important to wear sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher, even if you have dark skin.

You burn more calories if you exercise in the heat - not true. You'll still burn calories if you exercise in the heat, but you won't burn more calories than if you were exercising in a cooler environment.

Drinkingeight glasses of water a day in the summer ensures adequate hydration is a misconception. The amount of water you should drink per day depends on your activity, sweating, and other factors. If you feel thirsty, you are already dehydrated. Therefore, it is important to drink water throughout the day, especially in summer.

In general, there are many myths about heat that should not be believed. If you want to stay safe during a heat wave, it is important to talk to your doctor about what is best for you.

