Is it possible to give meat to dogs and cats: a veterinarian's answer

Meat is the main source of protein in the diet of cats and dogs. It contains all the essential amino acids needed by animals at any age. Veterinarian and zoopsychologist Lidia Lobodina told what meat can be used for pets.

However, the choice of meat for your pet depends on its needs and availability for the owners. It is important to know that each type of meat has its advantages and disadvantages. The most popular options are:

chicken;

turkey;

rabbit;

pork;

beef

mutton.

For example, chicken and pork, white meats, contain lower levels of protein compared to lamb or beef, while beef contains the most protein.

Fat in different types of meat also differs in the presence of basic fatty acids. The most fat is found in chicken and pork, less in lamb and beef.

It is also worth noting that raw meat contains very little sodium and a lot of potassium. The lowest sodium content is found in beef and pork, but pork has the highest level of potassium, while chicken has the lowest. This makes pork a healthy choice for animals with heart disease.

Beef, lamb, chicken, and pork contain very little calcium and relatively little magnesium, which makes such meats useful for animals with urolithiasis.

Chicken and pork are also low in zinc compared to other meats such as beef, lamb, and rabbit. This is important to consider when choosing meat for animals with reduced immunity or skin and hair problems, as zinc plays an important role in the functioning of the immune system and the health of the skin and hair.

Additionally, vets recommend considering your furry friend's individual needs, such as age, size, activity level, and the presence of any medical problems. For example, kittens and puppies need more protein and energy for growth and development, while older animals may require less fat in their diet to avoid gaining excess weight.

It is also worth paying attention to the quality of the meat, in particular to the source and method of its production. Organic meats that are free of artificial additives, hormones, and antibiotics may be the best option for your pet, especially if they have allergies or other sensitivities.

In general, your pet's diet should be varied and provide all the necessary macro and micronutrients. A consultation with a veterinarian or animal nutritionist can help you determine the optimal choice of meat and diet composition for your pet.

