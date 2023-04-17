You can harm: why you should not feed dry food to homeless cats

If you adore cats and periodically take care of those who live on the street, then try not to feed them dry food. This is allowed only in cases where you can drink the fur after dry food.

Dry fodder is the world's most popular type of ready industrial rations for domestic animals. They are usually balanced in terms of basic nutrients and meet the nutritional needs of animals.

Read also: "5 seconds and the cat will be quiet": an easy way to calm cats at night

The production of dry fodder is regulated by certain regulations, so there can be no harmful substances in certified products. True, some feeds provoke addiction in cats, all because manufacturers can add attractants to the composition - substances that cause an increased appetite in animals. These are hydrolyzates of animal protein, which are obtained by splitting the latter into individual amino acids. In this form, proteins are not only better absorbed, but also smell very good, affecting the olfactory system of animals.

Video of the day

Feeds that use such components, as a rule, contain a lot of grain, and there is no meat in it. Such a "poor composition" of fodder can later disrupt metabolism and lead to disease. And also - to cause obesity and diabetes.

Veterinarians note that for pets it is worth choosing fodder, on the packages of which the manufacturer indicates what the fodder is made of. Pay attention to the fact that there are fewer cereals and more meat products. The ingredients your cat needs are usually listed first on the packaging. If the manufacturer indicated their content in percentages, it will be easier for you to decide which feed to choose.

Read also: What nicknames should not be given to cats so that they are not offended

If you feed homeless animals, please note that cats naturally have a reduced sense of thirst. Dry food contains almost no moisture, so animals will experience an acute lack of liquid. This can cause urolithiasis (especially if the feed is high in carbohydrates). Even if stray cats want to drink after eating dry food, it is usually difficult for them to find a place to drink. So, if possible, if you feed the cats outside, put a container in which to pour water. You can also pre-soak dry food, and only then leave it for the mustachioed homeless.

Previously, experts answered why cats like to sit in boxes. This behavior is explained very simply.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!