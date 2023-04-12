May explode: which foods should not be heated in the microwave

Not every family has such a gadget as a microwave oven in their kitchen. This device allows you to quickly heat up various products, so it is often irreplaceable. In order to use microwaves safely, it is important to follow the basic rules. In particular, you cannot heat certain foods and use dishes that contain metal elements or that can melt or even catch fire.

Yes, you should not microwave eggs, vegetables with hard skin, and food in airtight packaging. Before heating, you need to pierce or cut holes. This will avoid an explosion due to the creation of increased pressure on the product.

Also Read: Seven Microwave Functions You Didn't Know About That Will Make Your Life Easier

The main prohibitions for the microwave oven:

It is impossible to heat any products in sealed packaging, closed bottles, vacuum bags, glass, and plastic jars.

Video of the day

Eggs (in and out of shell) – may explode.

Raw vegetables or fruits with thick skin.

Grapes - berries can explode.

Hot pepper in any form and dishes with it. Capsaicin, which evaporates when heated, gives the effect of pepper spray.

Dairy and protein products - There is a claim that microwaving breaks down the protein in the foods you heat.

Chicken or turkey meat - it dries out too much in the microwave and becomes almost inedible.

Do not boil water and other liquids in the microwave. If you heated the soup and overheated, you should not immediately open the oven and grab a plate. Let them cool.

Utensils and packages that are not suitable for heating food in the microwave:

Plastic disposable containers that are not marked as microwave-safe. Dishes can melt, and release harmful substances.

Crystal, because it contains metals (lead and silver).

Bags and disposable tableware made of paper - can catch fire.

Wood products.

Dishes with hollow elements that contain air or moisture. It can be glass and ceramic mugs.

Any dishes made of aluminum, steel, copper, and other metals.

Aluminum foil and various disposable containers with metalized lids.

Dishes containing metal spraying.

We remind you that the oven is probably one of the most difficult household appliances to clean. Traces of dirt, fat, and food residues accumulate after each cooking and clog its walls. Fortunately, there is an easy way to remove them effortlessly.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!