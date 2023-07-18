Can cause ill health: how not to get sick under air conditioning

In the summer, only air conditioning can save apartments and houses from the heat. However, excessive use of air conditioning often leads to various illnesses, including poor health.

UAporal will tell you how to use air conditioning correctly and avoid getting sick. In particular, you need to follow a few rules:

Do not stand under a direct stream of cold air, as this can lead to a cold. Also, hypothermia causes blood vessels to constrict and shivering to begin, which leads to localised muscle spasms;

the temperature in the room should not differ greatly from the outdoor temperature, in particular, by more than 10 degrees. However, it can be gradually reduced;

do not switch on the air conditioner at less than +20 degrees;

turn off the air conditioner at night or leave it at a temperature of at least +25 degrees;

do not use the air conditioner on a regular basis with the maximum blowing speed. This should only be done for a few minutes to cool down a heated room;

the air conditioner should be cleaned to prevent the growth of germs, fungi and mould. The filters should be washed once a month and the units should be cleaned periodically;

ventilate the room to prevent carbon dioxide levels from rising and oxygen levels from falling. This can cause headaches, increased fatigue and drowsiness;

do not forget to use a humidifier, as dry air can lead to respiratory diseases.

As a reminder, it is recommended to change air conditioner filters regularly, at least once every 3 months. A dirty filter restricts air flow and makes the air conditioner work more intensively, consuming more electricity.

