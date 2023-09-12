May indicate health problems: why eyes go dark and dizzy

Many people experience blackouts and loss of balance when they get out of bed. Experts examined this phenomenon and provided effective recommendations.

According to experts, all of these symptoms can be the result of heart problems, so it is recommended to consult a cardiologist for advice. Less commonly, these signs can occur as a result of poor circulation in the brain.

If you experience a blackout in your eyes, you should go back to bed, put a roller under your feet, and try to get up again after a while.

This phenomenon can also be caused by stress or vision problems. Therefore, it is recommended to have your blood pressure measured, as arterial spasm is possible. If you are taking medication to regulate your blood pressure, you may want to consult your doctor about changing the medication. An ophthalmologist's consultation is also recommended.

Nevertheless, if you regularly experience darkening in the eyes when getting out of bed, it is recommended to visit your family doctor, who will prescribe the necessary examination.

