Can seriously harm the eyes: when you can not do eyelash extensions

Eyelash extensions are not recommended in cases of conjunctivitis, barley or other eye diseases. However, these are just some of the restrictions for this procedure.

There are two more contraindications for this procedure.

We are talking about extensions during menstruation and when taking hormonal drugs. Of course, from a medical point of view, these factors are not considered critical to health and safety, and theoretically, extensions are possible. However, nail technicians usually keep silent about this, as these factors can affect the result.

Why is menstruation not considered the best time for eyelash extensions? The main reason is that during menstruation, a woman's sex hormone levels increase, which can lead to an increase in the oiliness of hair and eyelashes. This is why artificial eyelashes may not adhere well to oily substrates.

As for the use of hormonal drugs, they can also affect the structure and fat content of the hair, complicating and worsening the result of the extension procedure.

