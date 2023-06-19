Can cause a fire: what popular life hack with an induction cooker is actually dangerous

There is a multitude of tips on social media and various websites aimed at making everyday life easier. However, it is important to exercise caution as some of these tips can have negative consequences. For instance, experts advise against adding homemade mixtures to the toilet tank, as it can result in plumbing damage or even bursting. Similarly, there is another potentially hazardous "life hack" related to cleaning an induction cooker.

A video suggesting the use of a piece of paper or a paper napkin between the induction cooker and the cookware during cooking has gained popularity on TikTok.

While this "life hack" may appear to be a brilliant solution for preventing scratches on the glass surface of the stove and facilitating cleaning, the reality is more complex and potentially dangerous. Despite the absence of direct heat from the induction cooktop to the cookware, the paper placed between them can become excessively hot and potentially ignite, leading to a fire hazard.

Paper can ignite at temperatures just above 200ºC without the presence of a direct flame. If the pan gets too hot, it is easy to reach this critical temperature. It's important to realize that the risk of fire far outweighs the obvious benefits of this life hack in terms of protection against contamination.

Therefore, it is recommended that you refrain from using this particular life hack with paper on an induction cooker, as it can create a potential safety hazard.

