Bridge in Chongar leading to Crimea blown up: first photos appear

On the night of June 22, the Russian occupiers announced a strike on the Chongar Bridge. It is noted that vehicular traffic is suspended.

Russian media report that several bridges between the occupied part of Kherson region and Crimea came under "rocket fire from the Ukrainian Armed Forces".

Video of the day

The so-called "head of Crimea" Sergei Aksyonov said that "explosive experts are conducting an examination at the site of the hits to assess the type of ammunition."

Read also: Explosions near a military unit in Crimea (video)

"Specialized services have started inspecting the roadway. We will inform about the possibility of traffic within an hour," he added.

"Advisor to the Head of Crimea" Oleg Kryuchkov asked to choose the route through Armiansk for travel from Crimea to Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions during the inspection of the Chongar bridge structures.

Russian social media reports that the second strike hit the old bridge across the Sivash, and the bridge was not in use.

The Chongar Bridge connects Crimea with mainland Ukraine. This bridge was used by Russian militants to transport their military equipment and weapons to the southern regions of Ukraine.

As a reminder, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, assured that Ukraine will return all the territories occupied by Russian militants. He has no doubt that Crimea will be de-occupied.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!