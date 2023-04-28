Midges on indoor flowers: how to get rid of pests

From time to time, you may get a midge in your home flowerpots. They can cause significant damage to the flowers and your pots will start to die as the pest larvae gnaw away at the roots.

The main reason why midges get into indoor flowers is because the soil is too moist. Lack of fresh air can also cause them to appear. Also, if you fertilize your flowerpots with organic matter, it starts to rot and attracts midges.

If you've taken good care of your flowerpots and still have pests, there are several ways to get rid of them.

Dolyna magazine offers the following method of exterminating midges from plants.

If you have whiteflies, you can use garlic, tobacco, or soap solution.

Potassium permanganate, sulfur, and spices with a strong odor (bay leaf, garlic) will help to get rid of black midges.

Drosophila is easier to catch or scare away with essential oils.

Remedies for whiteflies

The leaves affected by their larvae should be wiped with a weak solution of potassium permanganate. You can also use a garlic solution. Grate 5 cloves of garlic and stir in a liter of warm water. Cover and leave for 2-3 days. Then strain the infusion and spray the plant with it. Water the soil in which the plant grows with a weak solution of potassium permanganate.

Getting rid of black midges is a bit difficult. To do this, you need to transplant the plant into new soil, but disinfect the roots with potassium permanganate (a weak solution). Before planting, a thin layer of soil is poured into clean pots, and matches are stuck into it with their heads up. Then add the required amount of soil.

After transplanting, the plant should be watered once a week with a solution of potassium permanganate to prevent re-infection. In addition, it is necessary to treat those flowerpots that were near the infested ones.

By the way, to prevent the black gnat from starting up again, you can add spices with a pungent odor or fresh garlic to the soil, but it needs to be changed from time to time so that it does not start to rot. Fragrant spices, such as bay leaf, can help to keep midges away from plants. It is crushed and sprinkled on the soil.

To get rid of Drosophila, you can use special traps. For example, pour juice, compote, or wine into a plastic bottle and add pieces of fruit. Close the container with a lid or cling film, making several small holes. The smell of the liquid and fruit will attract these pests and they will flock to the container.

