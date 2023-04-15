A powerful explosion at a military facility in Russia: eyewitnesses say that '30 people were torn to pieces' (photo, video)

A powerful explosion occurred at a military facility in the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan in Russia. Eyewitnesses say that after the explosion, a column of smoke rose in Kazan, which can be seen from all corners of the city.

The local publication Inkazan reports that the explosion occurred in the area of the tank training ground. Emergency services of Tatarstan do not comment on the situation.

"Residents wrote on social networks that they heard a loud noise in the area of the Tank training ground, after which a column of smoke rose into the sky. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation in Tatarstan stated that they had not received any reports about the outbreak," writes Kazan.

Meanwhile, a video shot by a resident of Kazan shows a huge column of smoke rising over houses and trees. The man comments on the video that ammunition exploded at the local training ground.

"30 people immediately exploded, died, and 70 people were injured. The Ministry of Emergency Situations - everyone was pushed there (they were called. - Ed.). And then I drove onto the highway - look, there was a very powerful explosion," commented the author of the video.

It will be recalled that at the beginning of April, residents of the occupied Crimea wrote in public that they heard two explosions in Feodosia. Then columns of smoke were visible.

