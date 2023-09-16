A powerful antioxidant that helps rejuvenate the body: scientists have named a unique spice

A distinctive red colour, delicate flavour and a rich arsenal of useful vitamins are what characterise paprika. This spice is made from ripe red peppers of mildly hot varieties and is one of the favourite spices among cooks around the world. But this spice is also beneficial for the body's health, as it can promote rejuvenation and maintain overall health.

Initially, paprika, like most other spices introduced from South America, was used as a medicine, not just as a food seasoning. Since dried capsicum retains all its vitamins and organic substances, its concentration in dried form is much higher than in fresh pepper. Just a small amount of paprika is enough to get the benefits of two peppers.

Paprika is rich in vitamins A, B, E and PP, and its vitamin C content is several times higher than that of citrus fruits. This is already enough to determine the usefulness of paprika. In addition, this spice contains organic acids, minerals and other trace elements that are beneficial to the body.

Paprika contains many vitamins, including:

Vitamin A is responsible for immunity, healthy skin, hair and nails. Retinol is especially useful for pregnant women, as it affects the formation of the fetus.

B vitamins improve the central nervous system, reduce stress and contribute to the normal functioning of cells and energy production. They also promote brain activity and improve skin condition at the cellular level.

Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that slows down the aging process and cell mutation, promoting wound healing. It is the basis for the formation of new bone cells. It also prevents blood clots.

Vitamin E helps to rejuvenate the body and acts as an antioxidant, reducing the effects of free radicals formed in the body as a result of tobacco smoke or radiation.

Vitamin PP improves blood circulation, prevents blood clots and regulates the nervous system and digestion.

To get the maximum benefit from paprika, it is recommended to add it to already-cooked dishes. A way to cook paprika with a significant preservation of nutrients is to use it in chicken, beef, pork, lamb, spicy snacks, vegetable dishes and fish.

