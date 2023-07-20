A powerful remedy: How to treat shoes to prevent bad smell even in the fierce heat

The warm season is often accompanied by an unpleasant problem - footwear odour. This can be an annoying and uncomfortable factor for many people. The smell of sweat can be difficult to remove from shoes, especially if they cannot be washed or cleaned in a convenient way. However, there is a simple and effective life hack using folk remedies that can easily cope with this problem.

To prepare a remedy that will help get rid of shoe odour, you will need popular household products such as ammonia and hydrogen peroxide. Mix 1 tablespoon of each ingredient, and your shoe odour remover is ready.

The application of this product is also extremely simple. All you need to do is dip a cotton ball in the solution of hydrogen peroxide and ammonia and wipe the problem areas inside your shoes. Please note that the mixture also has its own special aromatic properties, so you need to allow some time for the shoes to dry and for the odours to evaporate.

By using this simple and effective folk life hack, you can quickly and effortlessly get rid of the unpleasant smell in your shoes, make them more pleasant to wear and maintain comfort during the warm season.

