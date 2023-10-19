Two more magnetic storms are expected in October. One of them will be weak and will last from October 23 to 26, while strong geomagnetic fluctuations are expected from October 29 to 30.

According to the Space Weather Prediction Center of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration of the United States, the storm's intensity is expected to be 3-5 points on the G1-G5 scale.

Magnetic storms are caused by coronal ejections - masses of plasma and magnetic field - reaching the Sun's surface. When these emissions reach the Earth, they can affect the planet's magnetic field, causing it to fluctuate.

Severe magnetic storms can cause symptoms like:

headaches;

insomnia;

depression;

anxiety;

problems with concentration;

dizziness;

heart palpitations;

problems with breathing;

changes in behavior (irritability, inhibition).

To protect yourself from the effects of a magnetic storm, you should limit yourself to physical activity, avoid coffee, alcohol, and junk food.

On days of magnetic storms, you should drink more water and increase the duration of walks in the fresh air. It is advisable to eat more fresh fruits and vegetables.

If you feel unwell on days of strong geomagnetic fluctuations, you should consult a doctor.

As a reminder, when birds and other animals make their seasonal migrations, they are guided by the geomagnetic field. However, coronal mass ejections on the Sun regularly trigger Earth's magnetic storms, which can temporarily disrupt the navigation process of birds on long-distance flights.

