On October 5, 2023, a powerful magnetic storm hit the Earth, caused by the ejection of a coronal mass from the Sun. The storm reached G3, which is the second strongest of the possible five levels.

Magnetic storms can have a negative impact on human health, especially on weather-dependent people, according to SWPC.NOAA.

Calendar of magnetic storms for October:

How to stay healthy during a magnetic storm:

Reduce physical activity. Magnetic storms can cause fatigue and weakness, so it's best to avoid strenuous physical activity.

Maintain a healthy lifestyle.

A healthy diet, adequate sleep, and regular exercise will help strengthen your immune system and reduce the effects of a magnetic storm on your body.

During strong geomagnetic fluctuations, people may experience the following symptoms:

Headache

Fatigue

Insomnia

Heart rhythm disturbances

Lowering of blood pressure

Dizziness

Depression

If you experience any of these symptoms, consult your doctor.

Attention: This content is for informational purposes only and does not contain any medical advice. For medications, diagnoses, and other medical advice, please consult your doctor.

