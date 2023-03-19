Marines demonstrated contact combat with the occupiers in one of the hottest areas of the frontline in Donbas (video)

The Odesa Marines continue to strike terror into the occupiers. They skillfully and consistently eliminate them.

The video of the enemy's destruction was posted on the Facebook page of the 35th Marine Infantry Brigade named after Rear-Admiral Mykhailo Ostrohradskyi. It shows a contact battle with the occupiers.

Read also: The National Guard of Ukraine destroyed the mortar crews of the "Wagner" PMC in the Bakhmut direction (video)

"The video captures a contact battle with the enemy in one of the hottest spots in the Donetsk region. The distance to the rushists was sometimes 50-100 meters," the statement said.

Video of the day

Read also: Special Unit of the Security Service of Ukraine "White Wolves" destroyed ten Russian tanks and one armored personnel carrier in the Donetsk direction in one night

To recap, the Ukrainian military continues to bring Ukraine's victory closer by pouring a lead on the occupiers. For instance, anti-aircraft guns of the 5th Separate Assault Regiment shelled enemy positions and captured everything on video.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!