Young borshch with cherries according to a recipe from Ternopil region

A rich, aromatic borshch with an interesting flavour, as it is made with cherries, young peas, young cabbage and young carrots. Ideally, young beetroot should also be used.

Ingredients:

- Water -5 litres

- Pork ribs - 500 g

-Chicken - 250 g

- Parsley root - 50 g

- Green onions - 30 g

- Young potatoes - 8 pcs.

- Young green peas - 1 cup

- Young beetroot - 10 pcs.

- Young carrots - 2 pcs.

- Young cabbage - 1 kg

- Cherry - 1 glass

- Bay leaf - 2 pcs.

- Onion - 1 pc.

- Black pepper, peas - to taste

- Allspice, peas - 10 pcs.

- Lard - 2 tbsp.

- Flour - 2 tbsp.

- Salt - to taste

Read also: The secret of cooking borshch to keep the colour bright

Video of the day

The method of preparation:

1. Soak the ribs in water for 30 minutes.

2. Put the water on the fire and add the ribs and chicken. After boiling, cook for about 2 hours, making sure to keep the heat off.

3. Tie the parsley root with the green onions and immerse in the broth.

4. Cut off the tops of the beetroot. Cut the soft parts into cubes. Peel the beetroot and cut into strips.

5. Stew the beetroot in the lard. Add the bay leaf, allspice, black peppercorns and salt and stir.

6. Remove the parsley and onion from the broth and discard.

7. Add the chopped young potatoes and young peas to the borshch.

8. Remove the chicken. Add the stewed beetroot, fresh hickory and chopped young carrots.

9. Make the frying: fry the chopped onion in the lard until golden brown. Add the flour and stir.

10. Add the chopped young cabbage and cherries to the borshch.

11. Add the roast to the borshch and cook for a few more minutes.

12. Serve the borshch with sour cream and fresh herbs.

We also recommend that you check out this simple borshch recipe.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!