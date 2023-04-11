May remain single: astrologers named three zodiac signs that are unlucky in love

Among all people born in the zodiac circle, there are three who find it most difficult to find happiness in love. According to astrologers, the reason lies in the peculiarities of the character and the influence of the stars.

Yes, Leos, Scorpios, and Capricorns risk being single. Each of them has its own reason.

Lion

The natives of this zodiac sign like to draw attention to themselves and treat everything very lightly. Leos play with their partner's feelings if they enter into a relationship, as their personal interests always come first. This is what causes failures - natives of the sign will not notice how they will lose the person who could be with them for the rest of their lives.

Scorpio

Two problems prevent Scorpios from finding happiness in love - emotional coldness and unwillingness to work on relationships. The natives of the sign are very distrustful, they do not want to talk about their own feelings and are sure that their partner should understand everything and so. As a result, Scorpios are often left heartbroken.

Ibex

Capricorns do not like communication very much, so they prefer to spend their free time at home, thereby nullifying the chance of finding a soulmate. And even if the natives of the sign are lucky enough to meet their person, the probability that they will push him away is very high. Capricorns are quite arrogant, they love only themselves and are not ready to sacrifice anything for the sake of a relationship, even their own time.

