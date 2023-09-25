Can several family members be mobilized at once: a lawyer's explanation

Lawyer and leading legal adviser Anton Marynych clarified the question of whether several members of the same family can be mobilized in Ukraine during the martial law, which was extended until November 15, 2023 after the signing of the relevant laws by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to Anton Marynych's commentary for "RBK-Ukraine", Ukrainian legislation does not contain a specific limit on the number of persons from one family who can be mobilized during military operations.

According to the law "On Mobilization and Mobilization Training", special exceptions are provided for family members of conscripts. For example, family members whose close relatives died or went missing during the performance of tasks for the defense and security of the country, in particular during the resistance to the armed aggression of the Russian Federation in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, are not subject to mobilization. Also, a husband who is raising a minor child or children is not mobilized if his wife is in military service at the same time. In the case of the wife's service, the husband remains to take care of minor children and is not subject to mobilization.

Therefore, the lawyer notes, there is no clear limit on the number of mobilized family members in the legislation of Ukraine.

We will remind, earlier in Ukraine, a new list of diseases and conditions was approved, according to which fitness for military service is assessed. Also, according to this list, the passing of the service is ordered by the limited fit.

