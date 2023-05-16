Myrtle, palm and chlorophytum: top 5 plants that reduce humidity in the house

If your home has high humidity, you can buy a dehumidifier. But it will be cheaper and more beautiful to put one of these plants at home: they reduce the level of humidity.

Chlorophytum

Easy to grow, does not require special care. It comes from South America. Loves moist air and regular watering. Chlorophytum absorbs a lot of moisture from the air and also purifies it.

Spathiphyllum

In nature, spathiphyllum grows near swamps and rivers. It does not tolerate a lot of sun. It can grow in a bathroom without windows. It absorbs moisture from the air well.

Attention: Spathiphyllum is toxic to dogs and cats.

Myrtle

A very beautiful evergreen plant. It absorbs moisture from the air, purifies the air and normalizes the microclimate.

Nephrolepis

This plant is good at absorbing moisture from the air and purifying it.

Palm tree

Thanks to its wide leaves, it absorbs moisture well. The best moisture absorbers are bamboo, date, reed and areca palms.

